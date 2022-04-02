iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $23.56 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

