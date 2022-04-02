iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.383 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of EMB opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,586,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.