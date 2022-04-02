iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.383 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of EMB opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,586,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

