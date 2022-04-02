iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.40

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.40 and last traded at $101.82, with a volume of 3830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

