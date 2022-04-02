iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

