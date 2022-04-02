iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 331.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,958,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.16 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

