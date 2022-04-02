iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,586,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,068,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,213,000.

IJH traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $270.08. 1,732,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,130. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

