iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,547,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,697. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.55 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

