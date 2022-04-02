iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,406. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

