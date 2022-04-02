iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 641,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,204. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

