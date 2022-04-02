iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.74

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.74 and last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 1620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

