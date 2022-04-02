Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iteris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iteris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 152,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.