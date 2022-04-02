James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPRGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CRPR traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,250 ($16.37). 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,294.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,334.71. James Cropper has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.44 million and a P/E ratio of 38.23.

In other James Cropper news, insider Martin Court bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.84) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,418.39).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

