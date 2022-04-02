James Investment Research Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 66.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 85.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

