James Investment Research Inc. Has $400,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,672,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.