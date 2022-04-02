James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Medifast by 109.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.57. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.44 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 47.23%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

