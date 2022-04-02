James Investment Research Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

