James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

