Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG opened at $43.80 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

