Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 146,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 135,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

