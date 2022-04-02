Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

