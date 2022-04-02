Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 22,084 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 235,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 93,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

