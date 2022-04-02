Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

