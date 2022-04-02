Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $109.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $94.60 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.