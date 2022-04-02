Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,741 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

TSCO stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.12. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

