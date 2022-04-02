JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 34,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

JD stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $216,391,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

