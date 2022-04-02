JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.55 ($2.02). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 148.25 ($1.94), with a volume of 9,278,916 shares traded.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.73) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.23).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($27,901,493.32).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

