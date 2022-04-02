Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €130.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($142.86) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

WAF stock opened at €91.90 ($100.99) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €124.54. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($58.24) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($168.35).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

