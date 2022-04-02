Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

