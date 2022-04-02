Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $19.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

