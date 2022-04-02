Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $250.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.34. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 54.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

