Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

