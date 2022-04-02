Jet2’s (JET2) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.99).

Get Jet2 alerts:

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,135.50 ($14.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,235.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,192.44.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.