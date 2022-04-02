JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $1,182,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.