JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $1,182,100.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.