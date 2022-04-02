Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

