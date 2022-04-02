Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Jollibee Foods has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
