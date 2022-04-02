JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

