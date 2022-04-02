JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JAGI opened at GBX 384.50 ($5.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 339.23 ($4.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.72).

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.