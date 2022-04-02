JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:JAGI opened at GBX 384.50 ($5.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 339.23 ($4.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.72).
About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (Get Rating)
