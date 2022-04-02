JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target to €10.80

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.20 ($13.41) to €10.80 ($11.87) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.53) to €11.60 ($12.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.