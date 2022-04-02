JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 200

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.