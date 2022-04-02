JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 200

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

