JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $33.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REYN. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

REYN opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

