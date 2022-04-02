Jupiter Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $327,521.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,289,636 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

