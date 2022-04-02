Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $61,314.24 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

