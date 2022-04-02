Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KALA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.81.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.