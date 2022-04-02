Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Kaman alerts:

NYSE KAMN opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.