Karen L. Burton Sells 4,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.75. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $198,152,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

