Karen L. Burton Sells 4,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.75. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $198,152,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.
STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
