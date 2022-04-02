KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 28702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

