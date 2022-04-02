KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. KDDI has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.02.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI (Get Rating)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.