Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. 2,014,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

