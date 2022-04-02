Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

KELYA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 145,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,552. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

