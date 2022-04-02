Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. 228,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,055. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

